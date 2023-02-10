It’s Friday, which means it’s Rhody Round-up time! This week we had 3 special guests – Rosie Ortiz, founder of StyleWeek and RMO Public Relations; Andrew Williams, a lifestyle expert; and, Amy Pontes from Lite 105.

This week’s topics we discussed:

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.