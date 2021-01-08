Rhody Roudup: Did you make a New Year’s Resolution?

This morning in The Rhody Roundup we talked about some of the topics making the rounds this week.

Our guests included Nick G from HOT 106, Bob Burke owner, of Pot au Feu in Providence and Andrea McHugh from Newport Stylephile.

Topics:

  1. Did you make a New Year’s Resolution
  2. How are you staying calm during these challenging times?
  3. Have you reached out to long lost friends or family during the pandemic?

