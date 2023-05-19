Throughout The Rhode Show and the state, chefs use a local, fresh product made right here in Rhode Island.

While it all tastes good – we have yet to go directly to the source to learn about its process. Therefore, we are introducing you to our new segment called “Rhody Makers.”

“When people ask me and say you’re kabobs are so delicious. I say Hopkins Southdowns,” Anat Sagi, private chef and founder of Mosaic Table, said.

Sitting on about 48 acres of land, has been in Don Hopkins family for six generations.

“We raise quality lamb products for both wholesale and retail customers,” Hopkins said. “Both my wife and I have continuously had sheep for over 50 years, which, I don’t want to admit to being that old, but I guess I’m going to have to!”

“Without any question, when I need lamb for a product, I reach out to John and that’s part of the love that I have right here,” Sagi said. “It not only is a wonderful product but the service and hospitality that goes with it. There’s a face, there’s a connection.”

Sagi has cooked with their products since 2016.

“I don’t even need to cook the lamb,” Sagi said. “I can season it and taste it like tartare because it’s so fresh and so beautiful and just a prime, quality product that you can’t find anywhere else.”

The product is GMO-free and of course, sourced locally.

“There are a lot of New Zealand and Australian sheep products that come into this country,” Hopkins said. “It’s basically 10,000 miles away. I would like to think that customers, especially our restaurant customers, know a lot more about a place that is 10 minutes away instead of 10,000 miles”

The farm processes 350 sheep a year, maximizing every portion of the animal.

“When we sheer our sheep, it goes into the wool through a Rhode Island sheep producers group that is made into blankets that we sell,” Hopkins said. “We actually get the hides back from the processing facility, get them tanned, and sell them at the market. In our boneless product, we give back the bones that are offered to wholesale and retail customers to make broth.”

Sagi said it comes down to more than just the taste when shopping locally.

“When I source locally and when I connect with the makers, that connection is everything because I utilize that energy forward in creating what I’m creating,” Sagi said.

Hopkins Southdowns products are available for pickup at their location in Scituate, for home delivery, or can be found at Hope Street’s Saturday Farmers Market through October.