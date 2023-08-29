Rhode Island is known as the Ocean State, but you would be surprised to know all the types of delicious fish we don’t see on a day-to-day basis.

That’s why we’re taking you to a spot known for its specialty fishes, opening in Narragansett.

“I am excited to bring you guys to what’s going to be an incredible shop that belongs to a friend that I met at the markets,” Chef Anat Sagi of Mosaic Table, said.

Brightside Seafood, named after the bright side of a flat fish, is more than just a fish market.

“A fishmonger is someone who buys seafood and sells seafood,” Brightside Seafood Owner and Fishmonger Michael Lapierre, said. “What kind of makes me different than your average monger is that I also process. So not only do I buy and sell, but I take the extra step to filet or gut or just scale and clean out the fish that I do sell.”

Michael has been in the fishing industry his whole life.

“It’s something I have always loved to eat,” Michael said. “I would love to spread the wealth of knowledge that I have, so other people can enjoy the multitude of fish that are out here in Rhode Island and in New England in general.”

While he loves fish, there are species he tries to stay away from, and for good reason.

“I try not to sell cod. If there’s local cod, and it looks outstanding, then I’ll buy it,” Michael said. “It’s a dwindling species, it’s what I grew up watching 40,000 pounds come through the door and these guys at a table ripping through cod.”

“That’s what we are trying to get away from. We need people to get away from salmon and cod. We need like 15 species and one guy cutting that stuff and selling it. Less quantity, better quantity, better sustainability; that’s the whole idea and the theory I do behind it.”

He also processes scallops differently.

“Scallops are hygroscopic. Scallops will just sponge up anything that they touch. You can pour acid on a scallop and it will just sponge it right up,” Michael said. “That’s what we try to stay away from. We do what’s called dry processing. We scale everything, we gut everything and then if we don’t sell it whole when we filet it, it’s coming straight off the bone and if I skin it the flesh is coming straight off the skin.

“There’s nothing at all touching that flesh. So you’re eating a product that has natural salinity and mucus layer, which adds to not only the flavor but it becomes more forgiving to cook.”

Anat can attest to the fresh taste.

“I asked him for his recommendation from what he had. I believe I got black sea bass that day and it was so perfect,” Anat said.

“When you think of fish tacos sometimes you get fish that just shreds, it doesn’t do anything real well. I simply seared it a little bit and put a little bit of salt on there. You could have eaten this fish just on its own so beautifully.”

Michael attends local markets and is now opening his own space in Narragansett.

“This is a gorgeous space. It’s still under construction, but the rusticness and the beauty of it and the home feeling is so who Mike is and so who Brightside Seafood is,” Anat said.

Brightside Seafood is expected to open sometime in October.

“Supporting small businesses brings dreams to life,” Anat said.