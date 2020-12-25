Rhode Show tries ‘hot chocolate bombs’!

The Rhode Show hosts try the “hot chocolate bomb” craze! Thank you Kerri Cupcake for providing them to the show! You can follow her on instagram: @KerriCupcake !
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.