Summer Staycation in Providence!

It’s summer in the Ocean State, and you don’t have to go far…to have fun! From local beaches and charming towns to your very own backyard, it’s a Summer Staycation: Rhode Show style! Join Will, Michaela, and Brendan for “The Rhode Show Summer Staycation” Fridays at 9AM on WPRI 12 for a full hour!

Today we are in Providence and chat with Kristen Adamo, President & CEO, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, Aaron Messina of the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel and Matthew “Marcello” Haynes, Owner/Operator of the La Gondola Providence.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

