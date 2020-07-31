Summer Staycation in Newport!

The Rhode Show Staycation

It’s summer in the Ocean State, and you don’t have to go far to have fun! From local beaches and charming towns to your very own backyard, it’s a Summer Staycation: Rhode Show style! Join Will, Michaela, and Brendan for “The Rhode Show Summer Staycation” Fridays at 9AM on WPRI 12 for a full hour.

Today Ashley Erling is chatting with Kathryn Farrington, Vice President of Marketing of Discover Newport, Randi Milewski, General Manager, Hammetts Hotel and Local Store Owner, Gregory Hall.

