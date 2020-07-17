Summer Staycation in Jamestown!

It’s summer in the Ocean State, and you don’t have to go far to have fun! From local beaches and charming towns to your very own backyard, it’s a Summer Staycation: Rhode Show style! Join Will, Michaela, and Brendan for “The Rhode Show Summer Staycation” Fridays at 9AM on WPRI 12 for a full hour!

This morning we’re in beautiful Jamestown and chat with Liz Sandler, Executive Director of Jamestown, RI Chamber of Commerce, Rob Upham, Owner of All Ashore Cottage Outfitters and Jackie Mignone of J22 Tap and Table!

The Jamestown Art Center is celebrating their 10 year anniversary with an outdoor arts experience. There are 10 works of art around town on display through October. – click here to learn more: https://www.outdoorartsexperience.org/.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

