Summer Staycation in Blackstone Valley

It’s summer in the Ocean State, and you don’t have to go far to have fun! From local beaches and charming towns to your very own backyard, it’s a Summer Staycation: Rhode Show style! Join Will, Michaela, and Brendan for “The Rhode Show Summer Staycation” Fridays at 9AM on WPRI 12 for a full hour.

This morning we all things Blackstone Valley with Patti McAlpine, Marketing Associate for Blackstone Valley Tourism and Paul Dulude, Head Baker at Wrights Dairy Farm & Bakery. We’ll even check in with Holliann St. Jacques, the General Manager of Rustic Drive-In.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

