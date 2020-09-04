Summer Staycation Fun at Garden City Center

It’s summer in the Ocean State, and you don’t have to go far to have fun! This morning Michaela chats with Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, Jennifer Massotti, General Manager/Partner, Barrington Books and Sanjiv Dhar of Chaska Restaurant.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

