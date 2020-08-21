Summer Staycation: East Greenwich

It’s one of Rhode Island most historic towns.

The town of East Greenwich, Rhode Island is the 8th oldest town in the state of Rhode Island.

Named for the original Greenwich in Kent County, England.

In 1741 the town was divided into 2 portions. The more rural western portion was separated and called West Greenwich.

This morning Brendan Kirby was live with some of the local businesses on Main St.

