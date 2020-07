It’s summer in the Ocean State, and you don’t have to go far…to have fun! From local beaches and charming towns to your very own backyard, it’s a summer staycation: Rhode Show style! Join Will, Michaela, and Brendan for “The Rhode Show Summer Staycation” Fridays at 9am on WPRI 12 for a full hour! That’s right, The Rhode Show will return to one full hour every Friday this summer! Tune in as we take a trip around the state all summer long!