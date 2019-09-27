Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rhode Show Rewind: Sept. 27

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had a lot of fun this week! Take a look back at some of our highlights in The Rhode Show Rewind.  What was your favorite segment? 

 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram all @TheRhodeShow!  

 And be sure to tune in all next week live at 9am for even more fun.  It’s weekdays on WPRI-12 and live streaming at RhodeShow.com!! 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams