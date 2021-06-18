Rhode Show Rewind: June 18

It was another great week on set full of fun, laughs, and memorable moments! Check out some of the excitement you may have missed in our weekly Rhode Show Rewind.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.