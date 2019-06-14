Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rhode Show Rewind: June 14

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

We had a lot of fun this week! Take a look back at some of our highlights in The Rhode Show Rewind.  Happy Father’s Day!

 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram all @TheRhodeShow!  

 And be sure to tune in all next week live at 9am for even more fun.  It’s weekdays on WPRI-12 and live streaming at RhodeShow.com!! 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams