Rhode Show Rewind 1/24

What a week we had — from hot social media trends of 2020 to stepping away and enjoying a spa day. Let’s look back at this week’s Rhode Show Rewind!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

