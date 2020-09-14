Rhode Show Jeopardy!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight on WPRI-12, two of America’s favorite shows return with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ back for their 38th season at 7pm and ‘Jeopardy!’ back for its 37th year at 7:30.

In honor of this, today we played our own makeshift edition called Rhode Show Jeopardy! as Brendan Kirby quizzed Michaela Johnson and Will Gilbert about all things RS-related.

Play along and don’t miss the premieres tonight on WPRI-12!

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com