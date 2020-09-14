Tonight on WPRI-12, two of America’s favorite shows return with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ back for their 38th season at 7pm and ‘Jeopardy!’ back for its 37th year at 7:30.

In honor of this, today we played our own makeshift edition called Rhode Show Jeopardy! as Brendan Kirby quizzed Michaela Johnson and Will Gilbert about all things RS-related.

Play along and don’t miss the premieres tonight on WPRI-12!

