Rhode Show Fun with Bernie

Bernie Sanders and his mittens continue to shine on the internet. The now-iconic image of the Vermont Senator bundled up at the Inauguration wearing his wool mittens has raised money for charity and has led to the creation of many funny memes. The Rhode Show did not disappoint and created some pictures featuring Bernie as well.
