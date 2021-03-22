Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

With March Madness upon us, perhaps you have made some bold selections filling out a bracket that would make the experts jealous?! Part of the fun of The Big Dance, is of course challenging friends to see who can accurately predict the results as teams push toward the Final Four!

This year, Will, Michaela & Brendan decided to each fill out their own and we will track the progress throughout the Tournament to see who secures bragging rights in our very own Rhode Show Bracket Madness!

Joining Brendan Kirby over Zoom to evaluate our choices and to share some fun March Madness Memories and more was Radio Voice of PC Friars Basketball, John Rooke!

Don’t forget to catch all of the fun Tournament action on WPRI-12 and follow the coverage here: https://www.wpri.com/sports/ncaa-basketball/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

