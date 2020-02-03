Rhode Island’s 2020 Restaurant Scene

Gail Ciampa from the Providence Journal joins us with the ins and outs of the Restaurant Scene for 2020. She is sharing new openings plus recent closures you may not have heard about.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

