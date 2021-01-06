Rhode Islander ready for the National Pageant Stage

The inaugural Miss Collegiate USA National Pageant will be taking place this summer in South Carolina as many talented young women vie for their chance at the crown. 

Per their website, the mission of this new pageant is strong:
“Our pageant aspirations are to recognize and incentivize young women to receive scholarships for higher education, and become positive role models, all while building a strong sisterhood.”


Abby Mansolillo, the Northeast representative, is a native Rhode Island and looks forward to competing on the major stage at the event. Ahead of this, Brendan Kirby recently caught up with her over Zoom to learn more about her journey and what the distinction means to her.

For pageant info visit: https://www.misscollegiateusa.org/

