Rhode Island Shines in “The Gilded Age”

This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Steven Feinberg, Executive Director from the Rhode Island Film and Television Office about the excitement of HBO’s new series called “The Gilded Age”

The series shot here in Rhode Island using the mansions of Newport as its main location.

The Gilded Age premiered this past Monday night on HBO and HBO Max.

