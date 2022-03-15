As we all know, it is important to stay connected with family and friends now more than ever. Unfortunately for many, staying in touch by phone can be a challenge due to hearing loss or a speech difficulty. The good news is that there are great solutions provided by Rhode Island Relay.

They are a no-cost service that enables people who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Blind or those with a Speech Disability to place and receive phone calls.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Michelle Vicino, Customer Relationship Manager for RI Relay Service who explained it all for us.

For more info, visit: https://rhodeislandrelay.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

