This Breast Cancer Awareness month, Rhode Island Medical Imaging urges Rhode Islanders to schedule their annual mammogram.
Dr. Ana Lourenco, Vice President of Rhode Island Medical Imaging and a Professor of Diagnostic Imaging and Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program Director at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University is here to share her expertise.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.