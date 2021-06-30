Rhode Island Housing launches RentReliefRI

For many, the challenges of paying for basic needs can seem endless and overwhelming. If you have found yourself in a situation where you are having difficulties paying your rent and utilities, a new program from Rhode Island Housing could be beneficial to you. Recently launched to help Rhode Island renters with their rental and utility payments is RentReliefRI which will hopefully assist many as they navigate a tough time.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss this further was Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Rhode Island Housing.

To learn more and to find out if you are eligible, visit: https://www.rihousing.com/rentreliefri/

