Attention beer aficionados, the first-ever Rhode Island Craft Beer Week is upon us and it runs through 3/13! A celebration of The Ocean State’s beer manufacturers and so much more, there are various ways for you to experience all of the fun.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today with more information was Matthew Gray from Ragged Island Brewing Company; who also serves as the Chair of the Marketing Committee of the RI Brewer’s Guild.

For additional info, head to: https://www.ribrewersguild.org/ri-craft-beer-week/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

