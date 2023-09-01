Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is bringing one of the Ocean State’s most iconic seafood dishes to life, the stuffed clam, or as it’s locally known, the “stuffie.” Kicking off in key flight markets such as Detroit on Sept. 2, and making its rounds to Atlanta, Baltimore, and Los Angeles through the end of 2023, the stuffie installs will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism to Rhode Island.

The installations will showcase the unique, lesser known, yet delicious, cuisine offered

in the Ocean State. Unbeknownst to most, quahogging or as some may call it,

clamming, plays an integral role in Rhode Island – aiding in the growth of its $5 billion

Blue Economy.

Learn more about this fun “Stuffie” installation here.