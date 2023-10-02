October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence visits The Rhode Show with important information.
The coalition envisions a society where domestic violence is not tolerated because communities are enlightened and responsive to the needs of victims and their children.
They pledge to achieve this vision by providing services that are consistent in their high quality and distinctive in their victim-focused approach. Providing effective education to every woman, child, and man in our communities. Lastly, the coalition strives to provide leadership in the field of domestic violence.
