Today joining us at the Rhode Show was Agueda Del Borgo, President, Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® Susan Martins-Phipps, Chair, Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.



They gave us a lot of info on what consumers can do if they have a complaint.



The Fair Housing Act, passed in 1968, created protected classes to ensure that all people have equal access to housing.

These protected classes cannot be discriminated against when being considered for rentals, homes, and loans.

There are federally protected classes and state-specific protected classes nationwide, you cannot be discriminated against on the basis of:

• Race

• Color

• National Origin

• Religion

• Sex

• Familial Status

• Disability

Rhode Island has 5 additional protected classes which include:

• Gender Identity / Expression

• Marital Status

• Military Status

• Sexual Orientation

• Status as a Victim of Domestic Abuse



Find out more at rirealtors.org/consumers that details the information we shared today and more.