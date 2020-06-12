RHODE EXTRA: Unified Through Artwork

With the protests happening around our country, some businesses in Providence boarded up their windows as precautionary measure. Artists then decided to turn the boards into a positive platform and to honor the many lives that were lost. Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs sits down with Nafis White, community outreach manager for AS220 who has been coordinating the art. She explains why art has been such a powerful tool throughout this time.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

