Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show

RHODE EXTRA: Unified Through Artwork

Rhode Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

With the protests happening around our country, some businesses in Providence boarded up their windows as precautionary measure. Artists then decided to turn the boards into a positive platform and to honor the many lives that were lost. Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs sits down with Nafis White, community outreach manager for AS220 who has been coordinating the art. She explains why art has been such a powerful tool throughout this time.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com