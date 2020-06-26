RHODE EXTRA: Teaching the Importance of Happiness

Happiness coach & author of bestselling book, “Get in a Good Mood and Stay There” Dannie de Novo joins our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs this week. They chat about how to stay happy through tough times, like the pandemic and how to teach our children to do the same.

TEACH: Think – Experiences – Attitude – Coping – Heart

Thinking critically involves connecting new ideas with previous knowledge to solve problems and be innovative.

Experience your world and your life consciously.

Attitude is how you decide to look at yourself and your life.

Coping skills help kids pick themselves up after they fail and try again.

Heart is about having the courage to do all of the above!!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

