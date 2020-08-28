RHODE EXTRA: “Take it Outside” with the Audubon Society of RI

Governor Gina Raimondo announced her “Take it Outside” campaign last week, encouraging people to participate in more outdoor activities. And since “The Rhode Show” is live from The Blackstone Valley this week, digital reporter Emily Gibbs thought it would be fitting to catch up with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.

Their administrative office is situated on the Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge in Smithfield and have been promoting at-home activities. Lauren Parmelee, Senior Director of Education explains what they’re doing to keep people outdoors through summer and into fall.

