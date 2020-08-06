RHODE EXTRA: Shop “First Thursdays” to Support Local

Our digital reporter Emily Gibbs chats with Bryan Hoffman of the East Bay Chamber of Commerce about their all new event, “First Thursdays”. He explains how to support Three Towns, One Community by shopping in Warren, Barrington and Bristol.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

