RHODE EXTRA: Safety to the Core at Jaswell’s Farm

Our digital reporter Emily Gibbs joins us with some updates from Jaswell’s Farm. Co-Owner Allison Molis fills us in on the safety protocols they have in place for apple picking. Get out there & have some fun!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

