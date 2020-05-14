RHODE EXTRA: Recognizing Local Businesses

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs fills you in on our new “Local Business Shout Outs”. Plus, she highlights Gather Glass, a glass blowing studio which is working hard to support local businesses with their Galaxy Glasses.

For more on the Galaxy Glass, click here. To watch Emily’s Rhode Extra on glass blowing, click here.

