RHODE EXTRA: Read and Sing Along Virtually with Local Author

Julie Garnett, author of “Animal Songs” joins us with more on her award-winning book! It just won it’s third national award, “The Ben Franklin Award”. Learn how Julie is navigating the pandemic as a musical author. Click here for the link to her website and here for her YouTube channel.

