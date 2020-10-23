RHODE EXTRA: Pen Pals with a Purpose

What Cheer Writers Club has partnered with the Pawtucket and Woonsocket Housing Authorities to reach seniors and others who may be facing social isolation with the joy of letters! Emily Gibbs chats with Club Member Jessica David to tell us all about it.

The project is called “Dear Rhode Island”. They’ve had an incredible amount of people across the state sign up and you can too!

