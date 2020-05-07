RHODE EXTRA: Pawsitively Helpful Apps for Your Pup

Thursday on the show we spoke to Dogtopia, who taught us how to keep your dog stimulated while at home. Here are bonus ways to keep the pup entertained! Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs takes us inside three fun apps – Puppr, TrainAway and Pet First Aid.

Plus, here are even more fun apps you can explore – click here!

