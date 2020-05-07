RHODE EXTRA: Pawsitively Helpful Apps for Your Pup

Rhode Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Thursday on the show we spoke to Dogtopia, who taught us how to keep your dog stimulated while at home. Here are bonus ways to keep the pup entertained! Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs takes us inside three fun apps – Puppr, TrainAway and Pet First Aid.

Plus, here are even more fun apps you can explore – click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com