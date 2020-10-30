RHODE EXTRA: Once in a Blue Moon…

Emily Gibbs chats with Scott MacNeill from the Frosty Drew Observatory this week! We’re talking all about Halloween night’s Blue Moon & the science behind it. Plus, more on their Halloween event taking place Friday night.

