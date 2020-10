This is sure to be a fun event to get you in the Halloween spirit! The Museum of Natural History and TEN31 Productions are coming together for a night of “bizarre collections”. It’s a Night at the Haunted Museum! Our digital reporter Emily Gibbs chats all about it with director Renee Gamba and co-founder of TEN31 Eric Auger.

“Tickets must be purchased online, please select the day (October 2 or October 3) and time window for your arrival.“