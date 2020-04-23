RHODE EXTRA: Mixing Up Hands-On Fun for the Kids

Maybe you’re running out of fun, hands-on activities for the kids. Have no fear! Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs demonstrates how to make Play-Doh at home with just a few ingredients and a recipe that was recently passed along to her.

1 Cup of Flour

1/2 Cup of Salt

1/2 Cup of Warm Water

3 Teaspoons of Cream of Tartar

Food Coloring

Directions:

Pour the dry ingredients into a bowl Add the coloring to the water Pour the colored water into the dry ingredients…and MIX! Knead with your hands Let cool in the fridge! Have fun! Get creative!

