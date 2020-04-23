1  of  2
RHODE EXTRA: Mixing Up Hands-On Fun for the Kids

Maybe you’re running out of fun, hands-on activities for the kids. Have no fear! Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs demonstrates how to make Play-Doh at home with just a few ingredients and a recipe that was recently passed along to her.

  • 1 Cup of Flour
  • 1/2 Cup of Salt
  • 1/2 Cup of Warm Water
  • 3 Teaspoons of Cream of Tartar
  • Food Coloring

Directions:

  1. Pour the dry ingredients into a bowl
  2. Add the coloring to the water
  3. Pour the colored water into the dry ingredients…and MIX!
  4. Knead with your hands
  5. Let cool in the fridge!
  6. Have fun! Get creative!

