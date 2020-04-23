RHODE EXTRA: Mixing Up Hands-On Fun for the Kids

Maybe you’re running out of fun, hands-on activities for the kids. Have no fear! Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs demonstrates how to make Play-Doh at home with just a few ingredients and a recipe that was recently passed along to her.
- 1 Cup of Flour
- 1/2 Cup of Salt
- 1/2 Cup of Warm Water
- 3 Teaspoons of Cream of Tartar
- Food Coloring
Directions:
- Pour the dry ingredients into a bowl
- Add the coloring to the water
- Pour the colored water into the dry ingredients…and MIX!
- Knead with your hands
- Let cool in the fridge!
- Have fun! Get creative!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.