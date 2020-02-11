RHODE EXTRA: Meet Yvonne Heredia, “Remarkable Women” Finalist

On today’s show, you met Yvonne Heredia and heard about her accomplishments, but that’s not enough! We wanted to dive in deeper. In this week’s Rhode Extra, you’ll learn something you may not have known about Yvonne. Who is remarkable in her life? What is something people may not know about her? Check it out!For the link to her appearance on The Rhode Show, click here.



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

