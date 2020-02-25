RHODE EXTRA: Meet Tammy David, ‘Remarkable Women’ finalist

On today’s show, you met Corporal Tammy David and heard about her story and the impact she is making throughout her community, but that’s not enough! We wanted to dive in deeper. In this week’s Rhode Extra, we take you to Riverside Middle School where Tammy is a School Resource Officer. What is a day in the life like for her? What is something we don’t know about her? Check it out!

For the link to her appearance on The Rhode Show, click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

