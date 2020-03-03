RHODE EXTRA: Meet Gail Alofsin, ‘Remarkable Women’ finalist

On today’s show, you met Gail Alofsin and heard her story and the impact she is making throughout the community, but we wanted to give you more! We wanted to dive in deeper with a “Rhode Extra”. We take you inside Gail’s office and ask questions such as, how does she get herself motivated every morning? Emily Gibbs has more!

For the link to her appearance on The Rhode Show, click here.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

