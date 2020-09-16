RHODE EXTRA: Matt Stell’s Humble Beginnings

Between songs “Prayed for You” and “Everyone But On”, country artist Matt Stell is constantly on the country music charts! Today he chats with our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs about how he got his start in the music industry.

