RHODE EXTRA: Making Your Own Hometown Poké Bowl

Co-Owner of Hometown Cafe and Poké Bar, Becca Brady joins us with an inside look at how the restaurant was started. Plus, she guides us on how to choose the right fish when making your own poké bowl!

