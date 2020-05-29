RHODE EXTRA: Local Band Goes Big on TikTok

1  of  3
Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs sits down to chat with the “Stone Nobles”, a classic rock band out of Lincoln, Rhode Island. They’ve gone viral on the app, TikTok with more than 21,000 views on their video. Hear more about the band and the passion behind the music in this Rhode Extra!

Links to their pages: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Instagram

