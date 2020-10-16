RHODE EXTRA: Keeping the Spook in the Season

This week our digital reporter Emily Gibbs chats with Reena B. Patel (LEP, BCBA) — parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst. She offers some alternative Halloween activities to keep the kids in the spirit, but also safe!
- Decorate the inside and outside of your house. If you haven’t before, this is the year to start.
- Create a month of Halloween countdown. Why not? We do it for Christmas too. Make a countdown calendar and for each day have a Halloween surprise ready to share with your child. Example : a Halloween coloring sheet, candy corn puzzle, pencils, stickers. Nothing small that represents and leads up to the big day.
- There are some companies that participate in themed activity boxes. Yes some are subscription plans, but you can even get one for the month of October. A fun way to do the open box surprise and see what arrives at your door.
- Connect with your child’s school and see what the teachers have planned. Volunteer to help your school create some fun Zoom Halloween activities. A week of Halloween Zoom costume dress up is a great example.
- Get Baking! Baking is such a fun, creative way to interact with your child.
- Have Halloween themed reading nights and movie nights
- Host a virtual pumpkin carving party
- Plan a small social distance safe house party, get together with a small group of family and close friends include a fun Halloween pinata.
