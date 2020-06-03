RHODE EXTRA: “I Do” in the Midst of Coronavirus

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs chats with Pearl Farquharson, owner and creative director of “Designed by Delsie” all about weddings in the middle of a pandemic. What are couples doing in the midst of COVID-19? She offers some words of advice on the steps they should take.

