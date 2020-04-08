RHODE EXTRA: How to Make a Homemade Face Mask

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs joins us with some instructions on how to make a homemade face mask. All you need is an old t-shirt, scissors and two rubber bands! The CDC is recommending everyone wear a face covering out in public.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

